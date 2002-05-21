News
Acquisition of Additional Stake in Shanghai Merchant Court Hotel Co., Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that further to its acquisition of MCH Holdings (Shanghai) Pte Ltd (MCH) on 31 March 2002, MCH has entered into a conditional Sale and Purchase Agreement (the Agreement) on 21 May 2002 with Shanghai Dongzhan Real Estate Co Ltd (Dongzhan) to purchase Dongzhans 25% stake in Shanghai Merchant Court Hotel Co., Ltd (SMC). Through this transaction, MCH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, will increase its stake in SMC to 95% from its current 70% interest. This acquisition is part of CapitaLands strategy to increase its investment in China to generate favourable returns for shareholders. CapitaLand plans to develop a 20-storey office tower on the 4,998 square metre site by 2005. The Agreement between Dongzhan and MCH is on an arms length and willing-seller-willing-buyer basis. The purchase consideration is US$6.2m (approximately S$11.2m) and is payable in 2 installments. The acquisition is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities. The first installment is payable within 15 days from the date of approval of the share transfer by the relevant authorities and the last installment on or about 31 December 2004. SMC is a company established in Shanghai, Peoples Republic of China and is the owner of the site known as Plot 24, Chengdu Road No. 9-1, Luwan District, Shanghai, PRC (the Site). The Site is located near a mass rapid transit station and next to the newly-completed Xin Tian Di, a conservation development that is well-known for its food and beverage establishments. Based on available information, the proposed transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the current financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction.