News
Exercise of call option on issued shares of Robinson Point Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Birchvest Investments Pte Ltd (Birchvest), a company incorporated in Singapore, has on 15 November 2002 exercised its call option requiring Visor Limited (Visor) to sell its stake in the issued shares of Robinson Point Pte Ltd (RPPL) to Birchvest. Upon completion of the transaction, RPPL will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. Visor is a single purpose company which owns all the issued shares in RPPL. RPPL, a company incorporated in Singapore, is a single asset company which owns the office building known as Robinson Point situated at 39 Robinson Road, Singapore. The call option was exercised pursuant to the terms of an Option Agreement dated 22 July 1999 (Option Agreement) entered into between Visor and Birchvest under which, amongst other things, Visor granted Birchvest a call option to purchase all the issued shares in the capital of RPPL, exercisable during the period commencing on 23 July 2002 and ending on 22 January 2009. The Option Agreement was entered into as part of the securitization transaction of Robinson Point in July 1999. In accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, the purchase price is likely to be $193 million subject to confirmation that the value of Robinson Point, based on a valuation as at the date falling 14 days after the exercise of the call option, does not exceed $193 million. The proposed exercise of call option transaction is expected to be completed on 22 January 2003. On completion, the proceeds of the purchase price will be used to redeem all the bonds issued by Visor. Birchvest holds $68,000,000 in principal amount of junior bonds and on redemption, will receive $68,000,000 of the proceeds. The Group will fund the balance purchase price of $125,000,000 from its existing facilities. Upon acquisition of RPPL, the lease agreement between Birchvest and RPPL, which requires Birchvest to pay rental to RPPL of an amount at least equivalent to the interest payment to be made by Visor under the bonds, may be terminated or restructured. The financials of Visor has been consolidated with the Group since financial year end 2000. The rationale for the acquisition of RPPL and consequential redemption of the bonds is to refinance the bonds at lower rates thereby achieving interest savings. The proposed transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.