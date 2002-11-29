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Announcement by CapitaLand's subsidiary, The Ascott Group Limited - "Acquisition of additional 40% interest in Shanghai Xin Wei Property Development Co., Ltd"
CapitaLand Limited's 68.9% owned subsidiary, The Ascott Group Limited (Ascott), has today issued an announcement on the above matter. Attached Ascotts announcement is for information. Following the aforesaid acquisition by Ascott, CapitaLands effective interest in Shanghai Xin Wei Property Development Co., Ltd, held through Ascott and Hua Sheng Holdings Pte Ltd, has increased from 57.5% to 85.1%. The aforesaid acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the aforesaid transaction.