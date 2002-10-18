News
Clarification of FinanceAsia.com article of 18 October 2002 titled CapitaLand plans to launch number two ABS; Property developer will follow up last Junes S$200 million issue before year is out
We refer to the abovementioned article. CapitaLand Limited would like to confirm that it is looking into securitizing the future sales proceeds from The Waterina condominium project, together with Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank AG. This is at a discussion stage. Should we proceed, we will be looking to raise about S$150 200 million.