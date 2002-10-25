News
Incorporation of indirect partially-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Xin Xu Property Development Co.,Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the incorporation of a 99% owned subsidiary company, Shanghai Xin Xu Property Development Co., Ltd. ("SXX), in the Peoples Republic of China. The 99% stake is held by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Hua Jia Holdings Pte Ltd, and the balance 1% stake is held by a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group. SXX's principal activity is real estate development. It has an authorised and paid up capital of RMB100m.