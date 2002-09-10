News
Divestment of Stake in Premier Health Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Health Corporation International Pte Ltd, a company incorporated in Singapore, has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with HMI Balestier Hospital Pte Ltd, a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group, to dispose of its entire 65% stake (the Divestment) in Premier Health Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd (PHCM) for RM12,000,000 (approximately S$5,660,000). PHCM, a company incorporated in Malaysia, owns a hospital building in Johor, Malaysia (through a Malaysian wholly-owned subsidiary) and a vacant site in Kedah, Malaysia (through a 85% owned Malaysian subsidiary). The Divestment is consistent with CapitaLands strategy to dispose non-core assets. The sale proceeds from the Divestment will be used to reduce gearing and fund other investments. The Divestment is conditional upon, amongst other things, the approval by the relevant authorities in Malaysia. The parties have up till 3 months from date of signing to satisfy all the conditions and upon satisfaction of these conditions, completion will take place within or upon expiration of 4 months thereafter. Upon completion of the Divestment, PHCM will cease to be a subsidiary of CapitaLand. The Divestment is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Divestment.