CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Clarification by CapitaLand Limited on its investment in Raffles Holdings

16 Sep 2002 Back

Reference is made to the various media reports concerning CapitaLand Limiteds (CapitaLand) intentions with respect to its investment in Raffles Holdings (Raffles). CapitaLand wishes to state that it has not solicited any proposals or offers for its stake in Raffles, nor does it have any firm plans at present to divest its investment in Raffles. However, CapitaLand regularly receives and reviews proposals from banks and other parties concerning its various holdings. As an ongoing effort, CapitaLand will continue to actively manage its portfolio of assets to maximize its shareholders value.

Back to top