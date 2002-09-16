News
Clarification by CapitaLand Limited on its investment in Raffles Holdings
Reference is made to the various media reports concerning CapitaLand Limiteds (CapitaLand) intentions with respect to its investment in Raffles Holdings (Raffles). CapitaLand wishes to state that it has not solicited any proposals or offers for its stake in Raffles, nor does it have any firm plans at present to divest its investment in Raffles. However, CapitaLand regularly receives and reviews proposals from banks and other parties concerning its various holdings. As an ongoing effort, CapitaLand will continue to actively manage its portfolio of assets to maximize its shareholders value.