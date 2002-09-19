News
Announcement on the residential site in Changning District, Shanghai
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that:- 1. Hua Sheng Holdings Pte Ltd ("Hua Sheng"), a 100% owned indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand, has entered into an agreement with Shanghai Xin Tian Di Real Estate Development Co., Ltd ("XTD"), a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group, to form a joint venture company to be named Shanghai Ning Xin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd ("Ning Xin") for purpose of developing the residential site described herein. XTD is the party from whom Hua Sheng had acquired the residential site at Plots 83-4 and 83-5, Street 83, Changning District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Ning Xin will be formed, subject to the Chinese authorities' approval, with a registered capital of RMB200 million and its principal activity will be real estate development. Subject to paragraph 2 below, Hua Sheng will hold 97% of the registered capital of Ning Xin, and the remaining 3% will be held by XTD. 2. Hua Sheng has on 19th September 2002 also signed an agreement with HPL Properties (North Asia) Pte Ltd ("HPL Properties"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Hotel Properties Ltd wherein HPL Properties buys 20% of Hua Sheng's abovementioned 97% interest in Ning Xin (equivalent to a 19.4% stake in Ning Xin) for a consideration of RMB38.8 million (S$8.34 million), based on 19.4% of Ning Xin's registered capital of RMB200 million. This transaction is subject to the Chinese authorities' approval. CapitaLand has in the past successfully collaborated with the HPL Group on an international landmark development, Canary Riverside, in London. Upon approval of the Chinese authorities, Ning Xin will then become an indirect 77.6% owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. HPL Properties will own 19.4% and XTD will continue to hold a 3% stake in Ning Xin. Based on available information, the above transactions are not expected to have any material impact on CapitaLand's net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transactions.