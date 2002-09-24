News
Acquisition of stake in Beijing Ruihua Property Development Co., Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd (CCH), a company incorporated in Singapore, has signed a share transfer agreement with Beijing Huakai Property Development Co., Ltd and Hengrui Development Co., Ltd (the Vendors) to acquire a 62% stake (the Acquisition) in Beijing Ruihua Property Development Co., Ltd (Beijing Ruihua), for RMB 28.4 million (approximately S$ 6 million). The Vendors are unrelated parties of CapitaLand. Beijing Ruihua, a company incorporated in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), owns a condominium development site known as No. 43 Xiao Guan Bei Li, Chaoyang District, Beijing. The 57,600 square metre site can be developed into approximately 1,450 residential units. The consideration of RMB 28.4 million values the whole site at approximately RMB 520 million (S$110 million). This site will house CapitaLands first residential development in Beijing. It is located in the Asian Games Village and Olympic Green. This is a choice residential area, and the site has a good view of the Beijing 2008 Olympic venue and will enjoy the convenience of the proposed Beitucheng Dong Road MRT station nearby. It has a standard tenure of 70 years. The proposed Acquisition is conditional upon the approval of the relevant authorities in the PRC. Upon approval being obtained, Beijing Ruihua will become an indirect 62% owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The Vendors will continue to hold the remaining 38% stake. The CapitaLand Group has received approval from the Chinese authorities to incorporate CapitaLand (China) Investment Co., Ltd (CCIC), a Chinese holding company which will further facilitate the Groups operations in China. The intention is for CCIC to hold the 62% stake in Beijing Ruihua. Based on available information, the proposed Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand for the financial year ending 31 December 2002. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.