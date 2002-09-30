News
Incorporation of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Financial Limited has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd. (CRPL), in Singapore. CRPLs principal activities are those of an investment holding company as well as property fund management and asset management. It has an authorised capital of S$400,000 comprising 400,000 shares of S$1 each and an issued and paid-up capital of S$2.