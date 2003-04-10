News
CapitaMall keeps profit forecast
CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the Manager of CapitaMall Trust (CMT) has made the following statement:
"Although there has been a slight decline in pedestrian traffic at CapitaMall Trusts (CMT) malls, the Sars impact on CMTs rental revenue at present is minimal. More than 98% of its rental revenue is generated from the base rent component in leases, with less than 2% received from gross rent turnover. Based on this, we remain confident of delivering the 2003 forecast distribution of 6.96 cents."