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News

CapitaMall keeps profit forecast

10 Apr 2003 Back

CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the Manager of CapitaMall Trust (CMT) has made the following statement:

"Although there has been a slight decline in pedestrian traffic at CapitaMall Trusts (CMT) malls, the Sars impact on CMTs rental revenue at present is minimal. More than 98% of its rental revenue is generated from the base rent component in leases, with less than 2% received from gross rent turnover. Based on this, we remain confident of delivering the 2003 forecast distribution of 6.96 cents."

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