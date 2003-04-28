News
Payment of management fee by way of the units in CapitaMall Trust
The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (the “Company”) wishes to announce that the Company, being the manager of CapitaMall Trust (“CMT”), has on 28 April 2003 received 694,109 units in CMT issued at a price of S$0.96 per unit, as payment of the performance component of the management fee for the period 1 January 2003 to 31 March 2003. This manner of payment of the performance component of the management fees in units was disclosed in the Prospectus dated 28 June 2002 issued by the Company in the initial public offering of CMT. With this payment, the Company’s holding of units in CMT is 1,918,671 units.
By Order of the Board CapitaMall Trust Management Limited Winnie TanCompany Secretary28 April 2003