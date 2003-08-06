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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Date of release of 2003 second quarter and half-year financial results

06 Aug 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand will release its financial results for the 2nd quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2003 on Monday, 11 August 2003.

The aforesaid financial results will be posted on MASNET in the morning before trading commences. CapitaLand will be holding a presentation to analysts and the media on its aforesaid financial results at 11.00 a.m. on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.

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