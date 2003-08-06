News
Date of release of 2003 second quarter and half-year financial results
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand will release its financial results for the 2nd quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2003 on Monday, 11 August 2003.
The aforesaid financial results will be posted on MASNET in the morning before trading commences. CapitaLand will be holding a presentation to analysts and the media on its aforesaid financial results at 11.00 a.m. on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com.