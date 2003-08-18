News
Winding up of subsidiary
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its 60% indirect subsidiary, PREMAS Environ Pte Ltd ("PEPL") (In Liquidation), has applied for and been granted a winding up order by the Court under Part X of the Companies Act, Cap. 50, on 15 August 2003. The Court has appointed Ms Low Sok Lee Mona and Mr Cheng Soon Keong as liquidators. The remaining 40% of the shareholdings in PEPL are owned by individuals unrelated to the CapitaLand Group.
The winding up of PEPL is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.