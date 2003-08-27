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News

Acquisition of indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries

27 Aug 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the acquisition of the following two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore:-

Name : CapitaLand China Property Fund Management Pte. Ltd. ("CCPFM")

Principal Activity : To manage CapitaLand China Residential Fund(the "Fund") and provision of advice on investment strategy and administrative services to the Fund

Authorised Capital : S$100,000.00 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each

Name : CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd. ("CCRF")

Principal Activity : To invest in real estate in the People's Republic of China

Authorised Capital : S$100,000.00 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each and US$3,000.00 divided into 300,000 redeemable preference shares of US$0.01 each

Paid-Up Capital : S$2.00 (comprising 2 ordinary shares)

CCPFM and CCRF, shelf companies which have not commenced operations, were each acquired for a consideration of S$2.00, and are now indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand Financial Limited, in turn wholly-owned by CapitaLand.

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