News
Completion of the sale of remaining units in Thomson Plaza
Further to the announcement made on 30 May 2003, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Thomson Plaza (Private) Limited ("TPPL"), has today completed the sale of Unit Nos. 03-24 to 24C on the 3rd storey of Thomson Plaza at 301 Upper Thomson Road Singapore (the "Divestment").
Following the completion of the Divestment, TPPL will no longer hold any unit in Thomson Plaza.
The Divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.