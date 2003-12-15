News
Establishment of indirect subsidiary, Beijing Xinkai Real Estate
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect subsidiary in The People's Republic of China:-
Name : Beijing XinKai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd ("Beijing XinKai")
Principal Activity : To develop a residential site in Chaoyang District, Beijing
Registered Capital : US$22 million
Shareholders of : CapitaLand (China) Investment Co., Ltd and CapitaLandBeijing XinKai China Residential Fund Ltd., holding 80% and 20% respectively of the registered capital.