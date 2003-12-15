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News

Establishment of indirect subsidiary, Beijing Xinkai Real Estate

15 Dec 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect subsidiary in The People's Republic of China:-

Name : Beijing XinKai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd ("Beijing XinKai")

Principal Activity : To develop a residential site in Chaoyang District, Beijing

Registered Capital : US$22 million

Shareholders of : CapitaLand (China) Investment Co., Ltd and CapitaLandBeijing XinKai China Residential Fund Ltd., holding 80% and 20% respectively of the registered capital.

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