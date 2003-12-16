News
Australand Holdings Limited - Entitlement Offer
Further to its announcements made on 20 August 2003 and 19 November 2003, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand has (through its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, Ausprop Holdings Limited and Austvale Holdings Ltd) subscribed for and been allotted an aggregate of 84,745,522 new stapled securities ("New Stapled Securities") in the Australand Property Group ("APG") (comprising, inter alia, 84,745,522 ordinary shares in the share capital of Australand Holdings Limited ("AHL") and 84,745,522 units in Australand Property Trust ("APT")), being its entitlement of New StapledSecurities pursuant to the non-renounceable entitlement offer (the "Offer") by AHL and Australand Property Limited (as responsible entity of APT).
The aggregate consideration paid for the subscription of the New Stapled Securities (the "Subscription") amounted to A$132,203,012.47 (approximately S$156,330,062.25), calculated by multiplying the aggregate number of New Stapled Securities subscribed for by CapitaLand pursuant to the Offer by the issue price of A$1.56 per New Stapled Security (the "Issue Price") under the terms of the Offer. The consideration was satisfied by CapitaLand in cash.
The Issue Price represents a five per cent. discount to the average of the daily volume weighted average price of stapled securities of APG traded on the Australian Stock Exchange for each of the ten trading days commencing on the trading day after the Offer record date of 18 November 2003.
Prior to the Subscription, CapitaLand had held an aggregate of 312,093,986 stapled securities in APG, representing approximately 58.76 per cent. of the outstanding stapled securities of APG. Following the abovementioned allotment under the Offer, the shortfall allotment to theunderwriters in connection with the Offer and the issuance of new stapled securities in APG today as consideration for the acquisitions of units in Australand Wholesale Property Trust and Australand Wholesale Property Trust No. 2 by APT (which forms part of AHL's stapling proposal), CapitaLand now holds, as at the date hereof, an aggregate of 96,839,508 stapled securities in APG, representing 57.74 per cent. of the outstanding stapled securities of APG.
The Subscription is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.