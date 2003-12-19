News
Securitisation of Bukit Panjang Plaza, Lot One Shoppers' Mall and Rivervale Mall
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that CapitaRetail Singapore Limited ("CapitaRetail Singapore"), a special purpose vehicle established by CapitaLand Commercial Limited ("CapitaLand Commercial"), the commercial property business unit of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand"), has appointed BNP Paribas, Singapore Branch and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited to manage theissue of approximately S$293 million senior commercial asset-backed securities by CapitaRetail Singapore under an asset securitisation exercise.
On 17 December 2003, CapitaRetail Singapore had also completed a placement of S$213 million in principal amount of junior bonds (together with attached preference shares).
The total proceeds from the issue of the aforementioned senior commercial asset backed securities and the junior bonds were used by CapitaRetail Singapore to (i) repay the bridging loans taken to fund its earlier acquisitions of 98.5% of the strata units in Bukit Panjang Plaza (the "Bukit Panjang Property") and of Lot One Shoppers' Mall (the "Lot One Property") and (ii) acquire Rivervale Mall (the "Rivervale Property").
The Bukit Panjang Property, the Lot One Property and the Rivervale Property are suburban retail malls which were acquired by separate property trusts previously established by CapitaLand Commercial. All the units in each of these property trusts are held by CapitaRetail Singapore.
Following the asset securitisation described above, CapitaRetail Singapore ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand and CapitaLand ceases to have ownership interest in the three property trusts and the three properties. The asset securitisation arrangement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or the earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.