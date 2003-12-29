News
Change of interest in CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd.
On 31 October 2003, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Fund Investment Pte Ltd ("CFIPL") had committed to subscribe for 20,501 redeemable preference shares of US$0.01 each the "Preference Shares") of CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd. ("CCRF") at a premium of US$999.99 each.
CapitaLand wishes to announce that CCRF has secured additional commitments (the "Transaction"), thereby increasing the aggregate amount of commitments to US$48,001,000 (approximately S$81.9 million), including CFIPL's abovementioned commitment of US$20,501,000 (approximately S$35.0 million).
CCRF was set up to invest primarily in residential development projects in the People's Republic of China so as to capitalise on the growth of the residential property market with a primary focus on the mid to high-end residential segment in Shanghai and Beijing. CCRF has a target fund size of US$100,000,000 and expects a final closing to take place by the end of 2004.
Following the Transaction, CapitaLand's indirect interest in the preference share capital of CCRF is reduced to 42.7%, CapitaLand ceases to have majority representation on the board of CCRF, and CCRF ceases to be an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.
The Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.