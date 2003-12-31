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News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail Japan Fund Management Private Limited

31 Dec 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore:-

Name : CapitaRetail Japan Fund Management PrivateLimited ("CRJFM")

Principal Activity : To manage CapitaRetail Japan Fund and provideadvice on investment strategy, as well as administrative services to the fund.

Authorised Capital : S$400,000 divided into 400,000 ordinary shares ofS$1 each.

Paid-Up Capital : S$2 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each.

CRJFM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Financial Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

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