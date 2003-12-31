News
Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail Japan Fund Management Private Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore:-
Name : CapitaRetail Japan Fund Management PrivateLimited ("CRJFM")
Principal Activity : To manage CapitaRetail Japan Fund and provideadvice on investment strategy, as well as administrative services to the fund.
Authorised Capital : S$400,000 divided into 400,000 ordinary shares ofS$1 each.
Paid-Up Capital : S$2 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each.
CRJFM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Financial Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.