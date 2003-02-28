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CapitaMall Trust Management Limited - persons occupying managerial positions who are related to a director, chief executive officer or substantial shareholder
Pursuant to Rule 704(11) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Company, being the manager of CapitaMall Trust (CMT), confirms that there are no persons occupying managerial positions in the Company who are related to a director or chief executive officer of the Company or substantial shareholder of CMT.