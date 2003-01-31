News
Acquisition of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, E-Pavilion Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Investments Pte Ltd, has acquired two ordinary shares of $1 each in the capital of E-Pavilion Pte Ltd (E-Pavilion), representing 100% of the issued capital of E-Pavilion, for a consideration of $2. E-Pavilion is a shelf company which has not commenced operations.
E-Pavilion, an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore, has an authorised capital of $500,000 comprising 500,000 ordinary shares of $1 each.