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CapitaMall Trust - 2003 first half financial statement announcement

21 Jul 2003 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 111,498 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 113,501 bytes)
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