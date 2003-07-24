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Shanghai Xin Rui Property Development Co., Ltd - company in members' voluntary liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it has placed its 70% owned indirect subsidiary, Shanghai Xin Rui Property Development Co., Ltd ("Xin Rui"), a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China, under members' voluntary liquidation.
The remaining 30% of Xin Rui is owned by a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group.
The liquidation of Xin Rui is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.