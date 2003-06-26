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News

CapitaMall Trust completes purchase of IMM Building

26 Jun 2003 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,546 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,288 bytes)
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