News
Divestment of stake in Premier Health Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd
On 10 September 2002, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) announced (the 10 September 2002 Announcement) that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Health Corporation International Pte Ltd (PHCI) had signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with HMI Balestier Hospital Pte Ltd (HMI BH) to dispose of its entire 65% stake (Divestment) in Premier Health Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd (PHCM) for RM12,000,000 (approximately S$5,660,000).
It was stated in the 10 September 2002 Announcement that the Divestment was conditional upon, amongst other things, the approval of the relevant authorities in Malaysia and that the parties had up till 3 months from the date of signing to satisfy all the conditions of the Divestment and that completion would take place within or upon the expiration of 4 months thereafter.
On 28 February 2003, the Board had subsequently announced that, pursuant to a Supplemental Deed to the SPA entered into by PHCI with HMI BH and Health Management International Limited (HMI), the completion date for the Divestment was fixed for 9 June 2003.
The Board wishes to further announce that PHCI has on 13 June 2003 entered into a Second Supplemental Deed to the SPA with HMI to, amongst other things, reschedule the completion date to 11 August 2003.
The Divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Divestment.
A copy of the announcement issued today by HMI on this transaction is attached for information.