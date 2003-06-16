News
CapitaMall Trust Management Limited - Appointment of Audit Committee Member
The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML") wishes to announce that Mr David Wong Chin Huat, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 16 June 2003.
Consequent to the above, the members of the Audit Committee are as follows:
Mr Hsuan Owyang - Chairman & Independent DirectorMr James Glen Service - Independent DirectorMr Lui Chong Chee - Non-Executive DirectorMr David Wong Chin Huat - Independent Director