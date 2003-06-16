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CapitaMall Trust Management Limited - Appointment of Audit Committee Member

16 Jun 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML") wishes to announce that Mr David Wong Chin Huat, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 16 June 2003.

Consequent to the above, the members of the Audit Committee are as follows:

Mr Hsuan Owyang - Chairman & Independent DirectorMr James Glen Service - Independent DirectorMr Lui Chong Chee - Non-Executive DirectorMr David Wong Chin Huat - Independent Director

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