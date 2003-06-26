News
Option agreement dated 20 December 2002 entered into between CapitaLand Commercial Limited and International Merchandise Mart Ltd relating to the IMM Building
Further to the announcement made by CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") on 20 December 2002 that CapitaLand Commercial Limited ("CCL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had entered into a conditional Put and Call Option Agreement dated 20 December 2002 (the "Option Agreement") with International Merchandise Mart Ltd ("IMM Ltd") in relation to the sale and purchase of the building known as the IMM Building (the "Property"), the Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that CCL has today exercised the call option (the "Call Option") under the Option Agreement, and nominated Bermuda Trust (Singapore) Limited (as trustee for CapitaMall Trust) to be the purchaser of the Property, for a total cash consideration of S$247.4 million.
Pursuant to the exercise of the Call Option, Bermuda Trust (Singapore) Limited (as trustee for CapitaMall Trust) and IMM Ltd have, today, entered into a separate sale and purchase agreement for the purchase of the Property and completed the purchase of the Property.