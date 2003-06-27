News
Increase in unitholding in CapitaMall Trust
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that Premier Healthcare Services International Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, has purchased 30 million units in CapitaMall Trust (Units) (representing approximately 3.5% of the issued Units) from Fairprice Investment Pte Ltd for an aggregate cash consideration of S$32,100,000 or S$1.07 per Unit. The transaction was a married deal, and was effected earlier today.
The closing price of the Units on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is S$1.14 per Unit today.
Following the above acquisition, CapitaLands deemed interest in the Units has increased from 260,265,538 Units to 290,265,538 Units, representing 33.76% of the issued Units.
The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible asset of CapitaLand and its subsidiaries for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.
None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.