News
Enabled Homes Pte Ltd company in members voluntary liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its 55% indirect subsidiary, eNabled Homes Pte Ltd (EHPL) has been placed under members' voluntary liquidation. EHPLs principal activities are those related to the development and management of an internet-based platform to interact, transact and share information and the provision of information technology value added services to the property market in the residential sector.
The liquidation of EHPL is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.