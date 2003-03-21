News
Acquisition of additional stake in Bayshore Development Group Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its indirect joint venture company, Grand Design Development Limited (Grand Design), has today entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement (Sale Purchase Agreement) to acquire from Peakflow Profits Limited (Peakflow) a 20% interest in Bayshore Development Group Limited (Bayshore) comprising 20 ordinary shares of US$1 each in the issued share capital of Bayshore (Shares) and shareholders loans of HK$600 million plus accrued interest owed by Bayshore to Peakflow (Shareholders Loan).
Bayshore is a 70:30 joint venture between Grand Design and Peakflow. Grand Design is in turn an equal joint venture between Somerset Mall Pte Ltd (Somerset Mall), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, and American International Assurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (AIAB). Peakflow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lai Sun Development Company Limited (Lai Sun). Both Bayshore and Grand Design are companies incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. Bayshore owns a premium grade A office building which is currently under development at 1 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong.
The consideration for the acquisition is HK$463,333,334 (approximately S$103,091,667). The terms were arrived at after arms length negotiations between the parties. It is the sum of HK$416,666,667 representing part of a loan made available by Grand Design to Peakflow under a HK$625 million term loan facility made in 2001 and a prepayment premium of HK$46,666,667. Accordingly, the transfer of the Shares and the assignment of the Shareholders Loan will be made in consideration for the reduction of the indebtedness under the said term loan facility.
The acquisition was completed today and following the completion, CapitaLands indirect effective interest in Bayshore through Somerset Mall will be increased from 35% to 45%. This transaction allows CapitaLand to increase its stake in a premium office development at an attractive price. Hong Kong is a strategic gateway to China and multinational companies will continue to occupy choice properties located in the prime central business district.
Although the acquisition was completed today, it remains conditional, by way of a condition subsequent, on a simple majority of the shareholders of Lai Sun approving the acquisition in accordance with the requirements of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE) and the Listing Rules of the HKSE. If approval from the shareholders of Lai Sun is not obtained within 45 days after the date of the Sale Purchase Agreement or such longer period as Grand Design may agree in writing, the parties have agreed to do all things necessary to unwind the acquisition and to put the parties in a position as if the acquisition had not taken place.
Assuming the transaction had been effected in the most recent financial year ended 31 December 2002, there would have been no material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the said financial year ended 31 December 2002.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.
A copy of the Sale Purchase Agreement is available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office for a period of 3 months from the date hereof.