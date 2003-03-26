News
Notice of books closure and dividend payment date
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 20 May 2003 to 22 May 2003 (both dates inclusive) for the purposes of determining shareholders entitlements to the proposed first and final dividend of 5% (S$0.05) per share, less 22% income tax, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, proposed to be held on 9 May 2003.
Duly completed and stamped transfers in respect of shares not registered in the name of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, together with all relevant documents of title thereto, received by the Companys Registrar, Lim Associates (Pte) Ltd, 10 Collyer Quay, #19-08 Ocean Building, Singapore 049315, up to 5.00 p.m. on 19 May 2003 will be registered to determine shareholders entitlements to the proposed dividend.
Shareholders (being depositors) whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on 19 May 2003 will be entitled to the proposed dividend.
The proposed dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on 30 May 2003.