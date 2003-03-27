News
Additional information on the acquisition of additional stake in Bayshore Development Group Limited
Further to the announcement made on 21 March 2003 in relation to the acquisition by CapitaLand Limiteds (CapitaLand) indirect joint venture company, Grand Design Development Limited (Grand Design), of an additional 20% interest (the Acquisition) in Bayshore Development Group Limited (Bayshore), a 70:30 joint venture between Grand Design and Peakflow Profits Limited (Peakflow), CapitaLand wishes to advise that the most recent valuation of the property development held by Bayshore (Development) was conducted by Knight Frank (Services) Limited on 31 December 2002. The aforesaid valuation was carried out in conjunction with CapitaLands year-end valuation of its assets (which include its interest in Bayshore).
The Development, on a completed basis, was valued at HK$4.750 billion (approximately S$1.057 billion). Based on this valuation, the derived net tangible asset value of Bayshore as at 31 December 2002 was approximately HK$2.9 billion (approximately S$645 million). CapitaLand believes the value of the Development had not changed significantly during the intervening months between 31 December 2002 and 21 March 2003 (the date of the sale and purchase agreement for the Acquisition), and that the aforesaid net tangible asset value of Bayshore would still be a fair reflection of its net tangible asset value as at 21 March 2003. As such, the value of the additional 20% interest in Bayshore acquired by Grand Design from Peakflow is approximately HK$580 million (approximately S$129 million), being 20% of HK$2.9 billion. The consideration of HK$463,333,334 (approximately S$103,091,667) for the Acquisition was arrived at after arms length negotiations and taking into account that the additional 20% interest acquired is a minority interest.