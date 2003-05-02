News
Completion of divestment of interest in PT Tropical Amethyst
Further to the announcement made on 5 November 2002, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that subsequent to the approval granted by the Indonesian authorities on 11 April 2003, CapitaLands indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Amethyst Holdings Pte Ltd, has completed the divestment of its entire 50% stake in the issued capital of PT Tropical Amethyst (PTTA). Following the completion of the divestment, PTTA has ceased to be an associated company of CapitaLand.
The divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.