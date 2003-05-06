News
Exercise of call option in respect of Clover Properties Pte Ltd - additional information
Further to the announcement made by CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) on 17 April 2003 in relation to the exercise of the call option by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Birchvest Investments Pte Ltd (Birchvest), in respect of all the issued ordinary shares in the share capital of Clover Properties Pte Ltd, CapitaLand wishes to announce the results of an independent professional valuation commissioned by Birchvest in connection with the determination of the purchase price for the aforesaid shares, pursuant to the Option Agreement dated 15 December 1999 entered into between Clover Holdings Limited and Birchvest.
Clover Properties Pte Ltd is the single asset company which owns the office building situated at 6 Battery Road, Singapore 049909 (the Property). The Property is a 42-storey commercial building with 3 basement levels and a banking hall within the 4-storey podium. According to Colliers International Consultancy & Valuation (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the Property has an open market value of S$667 million as of 30 April 2003.
The valuation report for the Property is available for inspection at CapitaLands registered office at 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912 during normal business hours for a period of three months from the date of this announcement.