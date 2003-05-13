News
Increase in share capital of CapitaLand Financial Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Financial Limited (CFL), has on 13 May 2003 increased its issued and paid-up ordinary share capital from S$1,000,000 to S$5,000,000 by the allotment and issue of 4,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each at par (the Share Increase") to CapitaLand.
The consideration for the Share Increase is satisfied by the capitalisation of part of the outstanding shareholders loan granted by CapitaLand to CFL. The net tangible asset value of CFL as of 31 December 2002 was S$1.194 per share.
CapitaLands interest in CFL remains unchanged at 100% after the Share Increase.
The increase in the issued and paid-up ordinary share capital of CFL is for the purpose of complying with the requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore in relation to the issue of a Capital Markets Services Licence to CFL pursuant to the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289), which would enable CFL to advise on corporate finance and to deal in securities.
The Share Increase is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.
Mr Liew Mun Leong, the President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of CapitaLand, is the Deputy Chairman of CFL. Save as aforesaid, none of the directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Share Increase.