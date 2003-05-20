News
CapitaMall Trust Management Limited - Re-appointment of directors to the audit committee
The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (CMTML"), the Manager of CapitaMall Trust, wishes to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of CMTML, Mr Hsuan Owyang and Mr James Glen Service were re-appointed as Directors pursuant to Section 153(6) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 to hold office until the next AGM of CMTML.
Upon re-election, Mr Owyang and Mr Service remained respectively as Chairman and member of the Audit Committee and are considered independent pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual.
Subsequent to the above, the compositions of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee remain unchanged, and are as follows:
Mr Hsuan OwyangMr Liew Mun LeongMr James Glen ServiceMr David Wong Chin HuatMr Pua Seck GuanMr Kee Teck KoonMr Hiew Yoon KhongMr Lui Chong CheeMr S. Chandra DasMr Chay Wai Chuen (alternate Director to Mr S. Chandra Das)
Mr Hsuan OwyangMr James Glen ServiceMr Lui Chong Chee