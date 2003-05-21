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Subscription for additional ordinary shares in the capital of Wingem Investment Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Azurite Land Pte Ltd (Azurite), has on 21 May 2003 subscribed for an additional 247,500 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each at par in the ordinary share capital of Wingem Investment Pte Ltd (Wingem), an associated company of Azurite.
The consideration is satisfied by the capitalisation of an amount equivalent to S$247,500 from part of the outstanding shareholder loans owing by Wingem to Azurite. The net tangible asset value of Wingem as of 31 December 2002 was S$221.16 per share.
Following the aforesaid subscription, Azurites shareholding in Wingem has increased from 2,500 ordinary shares to 250,000 ordinary shares, whilst its interest in Wingem remains unchanged at 25%.
The increase in the issued and paid-up ordinary share capital of Wingem from the existing S$10,000 to S$1,000,000 is for the purpose of complying with the requirements of the Singapore Land Authority in relation to the change of use of Wingems property at the junction of Penang Road and Clemenceau Avenue from hotel to commercial and residential.
The aforesaid subscription is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the aforesaid subscription.