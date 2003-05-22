News
Deregistration of PREMAS Hong Kong Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) wishes to announce that PREMAS Hong Kong Limited (PHKL), a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has on 9 May 2003 been deregistered in Hong Kong pursuant to Section 291AA(9) of the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong.
PHKL was 70% held by PREMAS International Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The other 30% was held by DLS Management Limited.
The deregistration is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2003.