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Global

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News

CapitaLand buys its first shopping mall in Tokyo for S$80m

27 Nov 2003 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 102,691 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 103,221 bytes)
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