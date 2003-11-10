News
Jurong Development Pte Ltd - Dormant company in members' voluntary liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its indirect 80%-owned subsidiary, Jurong Development Pte Ltd ("JDPL"), has been placed under members' voluntary liquidation. The balance 20% stake in JDPL is held by a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group.
Messrs Lam Seng Tiong and Tan Suah Pin of Messrs S P Tan & Co have been appointed as the liquidators of JDPL.
JDPL is currently dormant. The voluntary liquidation of JDPL is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.