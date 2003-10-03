News
Announcement by Singapore Technologies Pte Ltd: Proposed Issue of exchangeable notes by ST Treasury Services Ltd
Singapore Technologies Pte Ltd ("STPL") hereby announces that ST Treasury Services Ltd (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of STPL, proposes to issue (1) S$451,000,000 Fixed Rate Guaranteed Exchangeable Notes due 2010 (the "CapitaLand Notes") and (2) S$350,000,000 Fixed Rate Guaranteed Exchangeable Notes due 2010 (the "ST Engg Notes").
On the exercise of the exchange rights under the CapitaLand Notes, holders of the CapitaLand Notes will initially be entitled to receive 113,636 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each in the capital of CapitaLand Limited for each S$250,000 principal amount of CapitaLand Notes (subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms and conditions of the CapitaLand Notes). The payment and exchange obligations of the Issuer under the CapitaLand Notes will be guaranteed by STPL. The CapitaLand Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.08 per cent. per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear and will have a tenor of seven years. Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Citigroup") and Credit Suisse First Boston (Singapore) Limited ("CSFB") have been appointed to act as joint lead managers of the issue of the CapitaLand Notes.
On the exercise of the exchange rights under the ST Engg Notes, holders of the ST Engg Notes will initially be entitled to receive 89,285 ordinary shares of S$0.10 each in the capital of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd for each S$250,000 principal amount of ST Engg Notes (subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ST Engg Notes). The payment and exchange obligations of the Issuer under the ST Engg Notes will be guaranteed by STPL. The ST Engg Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.56 per cent. per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear and will have a tenor of seven years. Citigroup and CSFB have also been appointed to act as joint lead managers of the issue of the ST Engg Notes.