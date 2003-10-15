News
Dissolution of Zhongten Investment & Development Pte Ltd
Further to the announcement made on 27 December 2002, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhongten Investment & Development Pte Ltd ("Zhongten"), which had been placed under members' voluntary liquidation, has been dissolved on 15 October 2003.
The dissolution of Zhongten is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.