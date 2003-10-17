News
Completion of acquisition of additional interest in Huteng Investment (Shanghai) Pte Ltd
On 26 August 2003, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited("CapitaLand") announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary,CapitaLand China Holdings (Commercial) Pte Ltd ("CCHC"), had signed asale and purchase agreement with Natsteel Properties Pte Ltd ("Natsteel") to acquire from Natsteel an additional 25% interest in Huteng Investment(Shanghai) Pte Ltd ("Huteng") (the "Acquisition"), the completion of whichwas conditional upon Shanghai Huteng Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("SHREC"),a subsidiary of Huteng, obtaining the consent of its lenders to any change in shareholding in Huteng.
The Board wishes to further announce that, the aforesaid consent havingbeen obtained by SHREC, CCHC has accordingly completed the Acquisitiontoday. Following the Acquisition, Huteng is now an indirect wholly-ownedsubsidiary of CapitaLand.
SHREC is the owner of the commercial building known as Pidemco Tower inShanghai, the People's Republic of China. Pidemco Tower is a prime officebuilding located in the heart of the commercial and business centre inShanghai's Huangpu District.
The Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the nettangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for thefinancial year ending 31 December 2003.