News
Subscription for redeemable preference shares in the capital of CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Fund Investment Pte Ltd ("CFIPL"), has committed to subscribe for up to 20,501 redeemable preference shares of US$0.01 each (the "Preference Shares") of CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd. ("CCRF"), at a premium of US$999.99 each. The Preference Shares shall be allotted and issued byCCRF in two or more tranches. The amount will be used by CCRF for its investment activities.
CapitaLand's interest in CCRF presently comprises 2 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each, held by CapitaLand China Property Fund Management Pte Ltd, another indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. Upon full subscription for and allotment and issue by CCRF of the aforesaid number of Preference Shares, CapitaLand's interest in CCRF, held through CFIPL, will also comprise 20,501 Preference Shares of US$0.01 each.
The aforesaid subscription is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.