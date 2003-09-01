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News

Acquisition of shelf company

01 Sep 2003 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the acquisition of the following Singapore-incorporated company:-

Principal Activity :Investment holding Authorised Capital : S$100,000 comprising 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each

Paid-Up Capital : S$2 comprising 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each

Cardus Limited, a shelf company which has not commenced operations, was acquired for a consideration of S$2 and is now an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Commercial Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

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