News
Shanghai Xin Li Property Development Co., Ltd - Company in members' voluntary liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that it has placed its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Shanghai Xin Li Property Development Co., Ltd ("Xin Li"), a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China, under members' voluntary liquidation.
The liquidation of Xin Li is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2003.