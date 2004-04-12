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Disposal of subsidiary and freehold property
Disposal of subsidiary and freehold property
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect 62.5% owned subsidiary, Canary Riverside Estate Pte Ltd ("CRE"), a company incorporated in Singapore, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") with Octagon Overseas Limited ("Octagon"), a party unrelated to the CapitaLand group, on 8 April 2004 for the sale (the "Sale") to Octagon of CRE's entire shareholding in its subsidiary known as Canary Riverside Estate Management Limited ("CREM"), a company incorporated in the United Kingdom, as well as CRE's interest in the freehold property (the "Freehold Property") registered at the United Kingdom Land Registry with Title Number EGL 359129. For the purpose of the Sale, CREM has increased its issued share capital from 2 to 2,000,002.2. Details relating to CREM and the Freehold Property
The net tangible asset value of CREM as per its unaudited financial statement as at 31 March 2004 is 2,067,963. CREM is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom and owns the following assets:(a) the 999 year leasehold property known as Canary WF-1 Riverside, Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London;
(b) the 999 year leasehold property known as Car Park, Canary Riverside, Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London;
(c) the 999 year leasehold property known as parts of restaurant 37 and the first floor flat Belgrave Court and car parking spaces 94 and 95 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London;
(d) the 999 year leasehold property known as the Health Club, Pool and Lantern restaurant on the lower levels 1, 2 and ground, first, second, third and fourth floor levels, Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London; and
(e) the 999 year leasehold property previously known as the land and airspace which now comprises Belgrave Court, Eaton House, Berkeley Tower and Hanover House, Westferry Circus at Canary Wharf Riverside Development, Canary Wharf, London, (together, the "Leasehold Properties").Based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Canary Riverside group (the "Canary Riverside Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2004 the book value of the Leasehold Properties amounted to approximately 23,012,850.An independent valuer, namely, CB Richard Ellis Hotels Limited ("CBRE") was appointed to assess the value of the Leasehold Properties. CBRE has stated in its valuation report dated 17 December 2003 that, it is of the opinion that the Leasehold Properties had an open market value of 23,012,850 as at 17 December 2003.The Freehold Property is located at Westferry Road, Docklands, London E14. The land size is 2.0 hectares. It commands nominal ground rent from the leaseholders. The Freehold Property is being sold subject to existing occupational and residential leases, including the leases in relation to the Leasehold Properties, and other matters noted upon the title.3. Consideration
The maximum consideration for the entire shareholding interest in CREM and the entire interest in the Freehold Property is 1,999,323 (approximately S$6,139,122), comprising 1,999,322 being the purchase consideration for the shares in CREM ("Share Consideration") and 1, being the purchase consideration for the interest in the Freehold Property. On completion, Octagon will also procure the repayment in cash of an intercompany debt of 22,018,453 (approximately S$67,609,862) by CREM to Canary Riverside Properties Pte Ltd, another Singapore incorporated company in which CapitaLand holds 62.5% of its issued share capital.The consideration was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis and will be satisfied by Octagon in full by cash except for 1,017,775 ("Balance") being part of the Share Consideration, of which 400,000 shall be paid in cash in four consecutive equal monthly instalments from the date of completion, the first being payable on the date which is one month from the date of completion. If the total amount of debts owing to and prepayments by CREM at the date of completion ("Debts") realised by CREM within one year after completion exceed the aggregate of 400,000 and the amount of outgoings being all sums owed by CREM at completion (other than intercompany debt), Octagon shall pay to CRE as additional Share Consideration, an amount equal to 90% of the excess up to the maximum of the balance of the 617,775 being the difference between the Balance and 400,000. If the Debts realised after completion are less than 400,000, CRE shall repay to Octagon by way of reduction of the Share Consideration an amount equal to the shortfall.4. Completion of the Sale
Completion of the Sale falls on the same date as the signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Upon the completion, CREM will cease to be an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.5. Intended use of the sale proceeds
CapitaLand intends to use the sale proceeds for working capital purposes.6. Financial Effects of the Sale
The transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.7. Rationale for the Sale
The Canary Riverside development is a mixed-use development comprising 325 residential apartments, hotel, club, restaurants and car-park. The sale of the residential apartments has been largely completed and the investment properties are achieving steady yields. It was timely for the investment assets to be therefore divested to a buyer seeking such yields. The hotel interest will remain with the Canary Riverside Group.8. Disclosure of interests
None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.9. Documents for inspection
A copy of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the valuation report for the Freehold Property is available for inspection during normal business hours at CapitaLand's registered office at 168 Robinson Road #30-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912, for a period of three months from the date hereof.