News
Change of interest in CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd
Singapore, 16 April, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand China Residential Fund Ltd. ("CCRF" or the "Fund") has secured additional commitments to the Fund (the "Transaction"), thereby increasing the aggregate commitments to US$61 million (approximately S$101.9 million). CapitaLand's commitment, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Fund Investment Pte Ltd, of US$20.501 million (approximately S$34.2 million) remains unchanged. Following the Transaction, CapitaLand's effective interest in the preference share capital of CCRF is reduced to 33.6%.CCRF was launched in October 2003 to invest in residential development projects in the People's Republic of China so as to capitalise on the growth of the residential property market with a primary focus on the mid to high-end segment in Shanghai and Beijing. As of today, about US$12.7 million (approximately S$21.2 million) has been invested by CCRF into three residential projects, namely Oasis Riviera in Shanghai's Changning District, La Fort in Beijing's Chaoyang District and a townhouse site in Huacao Town in Shanghai's Minhang District.Following the Transaction, the Fund is deemed closed and there will be no further placement of shares therein. To date, there are in the Fund a total of 12 external investors, including corporations, financial institutions and individual investors.The Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.